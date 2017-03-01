On track and aiming higher - MBIE

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 14:56

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has issued its 2017 Performance Improvement Framework Follow-Up Review.

The Performance Improvement Framework is managed by the Performance Improvement Programmes Group at the State Services Commission. MBIE’s 2017 review is a follow-up to the first PIF review undertaken in 2014.

It focuses on areas of specific interest to the agency, in this case regulatory systems, the science and innovation system, and ‘customer-centricity’.

MBIE chief executive David Smol said that he welcomed the independent review’s finding that overall MBIE was performing strongly, and that the organisation was already working to achieve more to improve New Zealanders standard of living.

"Work is already underway to address the challenges and opportunities identified in the PIF review, and we’ll be working with MBIE staff, partners and stakeholders in the coming months and years to do even more."