Transpower confirms power system well-prepared for winter

Transpower today advised that New Zealand’s power system is well-prepared to meet the electricity needs of the country this winter.

Each year, Transpower publishes a Security of Supply Annual Assessment, which provides a medium-to-long-term view of how the power system will respond to a range of supply and demand scenarios.

General Manager System Operations John Clarke said this latest report confirms security of supply margins are currently exceeding the three standards set by the Electricity Authority.

"However, following the closure of a number of thermal generation plants in 2015, our latest assessment confirms a slight risk in meeting the energy needs of the country from 2018 onwards if no further generation is commissioned. This would be mitigated by a modest investment in generation to meet potential demand growth.

"We also note (assuming the continued operation of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter and the planned closure of the Huntly Rankine units) significant generation investment will be required after 2022 to maintain these security of supply standards.

"The benefit of forward planning is that we have the time to plan for and work as an industry to address potential challenges.

"We are working with the Electricity Authority to review the security standards and any changes will be incorporated into future assessments. We will continue our discussions with industry participants and provide up-to-date information as further analysis occurs." he said.