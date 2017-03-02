Laid back design success

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 08:13

Otago Polytechnic student, Jeremey Metherell, had a good excuse for lying around all summer. He calls it product testing … but the reality is he deserved a relaxing break after spending all of last year designing a hammock for the New Zealand brand Cactus Outdoor.

It’s unusual for a student to successfully take a product to market while still studying. The first two batches of hammocks quickly sold out, and Cactus Outdoor is now onto its third.

Daryl Warnock, Cactus Outdoor General Manager, says the hammocks are still in production, and will have another push next summer. "We’re getting great feedback from our customers" he says.

Jeremy’s stoked that people are enjoying his hammocks.

"I really couldn’t have asked for a better result, I’m so glad I took on the project."

Tim Armstrong, Otago Polytechnic Design Lecturer, says Jeremy’s perseverance helped him succeed. He refined his hammock 12 times before it was ready for market!

"He also has strong sustainability and social ethics in design - so a similar ethos to Cactus Outdoor" Tim says.

Jeremy’s back at Otago Polytechnic this year studying for his Bachelor of Design (Honours) degree. He says he’s keen to continue designing and even bought an industrial sewing machine.

"I really enjoy the outdoor market, so that’s where I’ll put my focus."