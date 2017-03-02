Dairy Community Leadership Award nominations close 11 March

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 10:53

Inspiring, dedicated community leaders are being sought for the 2017 Dairy Community Leadership Award. Nominations are open now and close on 11 March.

The Dairy Community Leadership Award, run by the Dairy Women’s Network (DWN), recognises a dairying woman who is making a significant contribution in her local rural community through leadership and support.

"Women eligible for this award are often the unsung heroes in our dairy communities," says DWN CEO Zelda de Villiers. "They might be the women organising your local events, on various boards and committees, and are involved in all aspects of dairying life - from milking the cows through to offering advice and support to those around her."

The award, sponsored by ASB and Tompkins Wake, includes a scholarship prize to attend a leadership programme in New Zealand.

The title will be awarded at the national DWN conference in Queenstown in May. The selection panel includes the CEO of DWN, ASB and Tompkins Wake representatives, and a DWN regional convenor.

The judging panel will judge nominations based on who has demonstrated leadership in her community, played an active role in community organisations and events, and is an active member of DWN and a good representative for the organisation.

Last year’s winner, Lisa Hicks, was recognised for her commitment to sharing dairying knowledge and fostering a love of the industry among the younger generation.

An advocate for ongoing education, Ms Hicks regularly hosts local and international students on her farm to show what dairy farming is like, and she also partners with other industry training organisations to host farming students. She helped establish the Ohakune DairyNZ on farm discussion group and is a DWN regional convenor in the Manawatu region.

Upon winning last year she said for her, the award meant access to further learning. "I do more managerial roles on the farm now, and my son is 2IC so he’s taken over a lot of my former roles," she says.

"The award means looking closely at yourself, your learning and leadership style, and putting yourself out there to do more and meet new people."

Visit www.dwn.co.nz to find out more about the awards or to nominate a deserving dairying woman.