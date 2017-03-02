Awards entry processing commences

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 11:30

Pride In Print Awards organisers have now embarked upon the crucial task of processing the swathe of high-quality work entered into this year’s event, ahead of the commencement of judging later this month.

With the entry window having officially closed at the end of February, preliminary indications are that entry levels are similar, if not higher, than last year, with the standard again "extremely high", says Pride In Print Awards manager Sue Archibald.

"This is just a reflection of how the Awards are perceived -- only the best work comes in and some of the products we are seeing are impressive," says Ms Archibald.

"There appears to be a growing trend again in the annual report and company prospectus area. This was once the crème de la crème category of the Awards but an evolution towards this information being circulated via the Internet in recent years saw this area fall away.

"It now seems the Web love affair is settling, with people appreciating that a message delivered by printed media has longevity and is actually read, held onto and not discarded. This illustrates there is a renewed realisation that, whereas Web information is often seen as merely a fleeting moment in time, print has a shelf life. This is really good news for the print industry.

"Another area in which we are seeing extremely impressive work is the label and packaging sector -- I am just glad I am not a judge as they surely have their work cut out for them.

"Additionally, the promotional print area looks to have grown as has signage. It will be great to see the final numbers once we have completed the processing!"

This year sees Pride In Print returning to Christchurch, with the gala Awards Night scheduled for Friday May 12 at Wigram’s Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

Event organisers are offering accommodation packages as well as on-the-night transportation for delegates residing in the city to the venue, which is located at 45 Harvard Avenue.