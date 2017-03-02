Statistics NZ announces partnership with Statistics Netherlands

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 14:33

Statistics New Zealand is delighted to announce a unique partnership with Statistics Netherlands (CBS) to unleash the potential of new data sources and analytics for decision-making. The new international collaboration aims to leverage and build on the strengths and networks of the two organisations who are both leaders in their field.

"Statistics New Zealand is New Zealand’s data agency. We know our customers want more real-time, detailed data and statistics to help them understand real-time challenges and opportunities at the regional, urban, and community level" Statistics NZ Government Statistician Liz MacPherson said.

Statistics NZ Government Statistician, Liz MacPherson

"We are keen to further explore the promise of new data sources and analytical techniques to meet these needs while maintaining a focus on public trust and confidence. In Statistics Netherlands we have a partner who completely understands these drivers."

Statistics Netherlands is working with other agencies on an unprecedented scale in the field of big data, with the launch of the Centre for Big Data in Official Statistics (CBDS) on the 27 September 2016.

Statistics Netherlands Director General Tjark Tjin-A-Tsoi said, "Statistics New Zealand and Statistics Netherlands are both innovative statistical offices, aware of the potential of big data to make statistics production faster, better, and more detailed while reducing cost and administrative burden. By pooling our knowledge and expertise with those of other CBS partners, together we can take the utilisation of big data in official statistics production to a higher level."

This collaborative approach will provide opportunities for both agencies to partner on many projects such as accelerating the development of improved official statistics, including real-time statistics and additional breakdowns. We will also work on ways to produce analytic products faster, to support solution-seeking for highly complex social, economic, and environmental problems.

"This unique and innovative partnership with the CBS will also provide a new opportunity for other New Zealand organisations, institutions, and businesses to link into a rich global analytics network" Liz MacPherson said.

"The partnership with Statistics Netherlands builds on the greater leadership role on data and analytics across the state sector that Statistics NZ has been asked to play in New Zealand. "No one has a greater incentive to care about the data ecosystem and the way it works as whole. In today’s global environment our reputation for impartiality and ‘telling it like it is’ is more important than ever and we look forward to leveraging our leadership role with Statistics Netherlands for the good of both nations."