Wool market continues to lift

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 16:08

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s C.E.O, Mr John Dawson reports that the combined offering of 15,209 bales saw good competition with 90 percent selling.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies came down 0.37 percent compared to last sale on 23 February. Mr Dawson advises that Fine Crossbred Fleece and Shears were generally 1 to 4 percent dearer in the South Island compared to 23rd February, with North Island wools 5 to 8 percent dearer compared to the last North Island sale on the 16th February.

South Island Coarse Fleece and Shears were also 1 to 5 percent stronger with North Island Coarse wools increasing 7 to 11 percent compared to the last North Island sale. First Lambs increased between 3 and 11 percent as a wider selection comes onto the market.

Long good coloured South Island Oddments increased by 6 to 10 percent with poorer colour remaining Firm. North Island Oddments increased 9 to 12 percent. Well spread interest with Western Europe and China principals, supported by Australasia, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Next sale on 09th March comprises approximately 6,000 bales from the South Island.