Electricity Retailers' Association appoints regulatory advisor

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 16:08

The pace of development of the energy landscape is behind the Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) appointment of former Transpower Customer Solutions Manager and Strategy Analyst Paul Fuge as Senior Policy and Regulatory Advisor.

Chief Executive Jenny Cameron says the electricity industry is facing important challenges and opportunities across the regulatory framework, particularly in regard to emerging technologies and distribution pricing.

"Paul’s appointment reflects ERANZ’s recognition that it needs to drive some of the strategic leadership and assist our members in grappling with many of the complex and challenging issues facing them and other parts of the industry.

"He has a strong understanding of customer needs, emerging technology, and the settings for energy policy from his time working on future capability at Transpower and other roles within the sector. His skills in stakeholder management will be vital in addressing ways retailers can work across government and the sector in these rapidly changing times to improve benefits for customers.

"His appointment also reflects the activities that ERANZ has been engaged with in its first year of operation and the need to expand resourcing to ensure members have the best information possible."

Independent Chair Jennie Langley says she is delighted at the value ERANZ has been able to bring both to members and to the discussion on the big topics in the sector in just one year: "Paul’s appointment will enhance that."

Paul Fuge has been in the electricity industry since starting with Electricorp in 1987 as an engineering cadet. He has worked both as a consultant engineer for Design Power and as an independent consultant, and for Transpower as a Transmission Engineer, Strategy Analyst, Account Manager and as Group Manager Customer Services. He started at ERANZ on 1 March.

He says he is very pleased to be involved in the retail side of the electricity industry.

"I have always been passionate about both customer service and new technology. It’s fantastic to be involved at a time when emerging technologies are starting to enhance energy consumers’ experience. However, we must ensure we get the regulatory framework right in order to prevent any stifling of innovation and competition.

"Retailers are going to be at the forefront of the coming technological revolution and I am excited have an opportunity to apply my skills and experience in helping our members navigate this new landscape."