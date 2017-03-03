Russell McVeagh wins NZ Law Firm of the Year

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 07:51

Russell McVeagh has been announced as Law Firm of the Year for New Zealand at the International Financial Law Review (IFLR) Awards held in Hong Kong last night.

The Awards celebrate legally innovative teams and deals in the Asia-Pacific region and Partner David Raudkivi was pleased to accept the Award on the firm's behalf in front of an audience of market-leading lawyers from across the region.

Russell McVeagh Chief Executive Officer Gary McDiarmid says the Award reflects that the firm continues to act, and is trusted to do so, on almost every major transaction in the country (conflicts aside).

"It's rewarding to see the collaborative teamwork of our creative and adaptable thinkers, lawyers who are creating solutions that haven't been seen before, recognised by this accolade," he says.

Some of the firm's recent deal highlights include the Trustpower demerger, the Nuplex acquisition by Allnex, the takeover of Vitaco by Primavera Capital and Shanghai Pharma, the Fonterra - Beingmate Joint Venture, Pacific Equity Partners' acquisition of Academic Colleges Group, and the acquisition of a majority stake in GO Healthy by CDH.

The Award win follows on from Russell McVeagh recently being named as both Most Innovative Firm and Best New Zealand Firm at the IFLR Asia Women in Business Law Awards 2016 in November. These Awards celebrate the advancement of women in the legal profession throughout Asia and Australasia, as well as highlighting the best firms setting the standard for female-friendly working practices, and women leading the field in practice areas across Asia.