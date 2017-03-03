House of Travel partners with WAP to boycott elephant cruelty

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:28

House of Travel has today signed World Animal Protection’s elephant-friendly tourism pledge, the largest New Zealand travel agency to commit not to sell, offer or promote venues or activities involving elephant rides and shows.

House of Travel Marketing Director Ken Freer says tourists often want to experience wild animals when on holiday, especially in places like Asia and Africa, but sometimes don’t realise that these animals can suffer hidden cruelty so they can interact with people.

"Wildlife can be part of the experience of travel, much like food and culture, but it can be hard for tourists to know what is happening to animals at tourist attractions behind closed doors," he says.

"Research tells us that 53% of elephant venues in Thailand do not even meet the basic needs of captive elephants. As travel advisors, we feel it is our duty not to offer products that we know are only available because of cruelty to elephants.

"A number of our people felt very passionately about us taking a position around this area. We want our customers to know that elephant attractions they book with us have been approved by World Animal Protection as having commendable animal welfare standards - keeping the captive wild elephants in satisfactory conditions with their best interests at the forefront of their practices. From today, we commit to only offering elephant experiences with a high standard of elephant welfare and conservation, with responsible viewing of elephants in wild or semi-wild habitats."

Freer says this is the first step for House of Travel in working with World Animal Protection to protect wild animals used in tourism.

"Going forward, we will continue to work with World Animal Protection to find ways to provide responsible, animal-friendly tourism options for our customers. This is something we feel passionately about as a business and we will continue to look for opportunities to promote animal welfare through the product we sell to New Zealanders."