Hundreds of rebuild workers to get free worksite visits

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 08:43

Around four hundred Canterbury construction workers will receive free health advice over the next fortnight to help raise awareness about the health risks they face on worksites.

WorkSafe New Zealand has organised an occupational health van to tour rebuild sites. Two experienced occupational health nurses from TriEx will visit 25 sites around Canterbury and talk to around four hundred of the rebuild workers. The initiative begins on March 6.

WorkSafe New Zealand’s Canterbury Project Manager Donna Burt says, "Construction workers are exposed to a number of health risks through the course of their work, including dust, noise, asbestos, solvents and fatigue.

We’re pleased to see a number of construction companies continuing to improve their safety initiatives and plans but sometimes the ‘health’ in health and safety is missing."

"Too many people become ill or die each year because of exposure to a health risk through their work. This is just one initiative that aims to raise awareness about the importance of treating health like safety."

Every year in New Zealand approximately 75 people die at work from safety-related incidents. A further 600-900 people die every year from work-related diseases.

As well as providing information on the health risks construction workers face, the nurses will provide information on how to make sure personal protective equipment, such as face masks and ear plugs are fitted correctly.