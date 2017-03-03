Big turnout for Women in Construction forum

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 10:08

Organisers of a forum for women in the building industry have been blown away by interest in the event and have added a second forum to accommodate demand.

120 women are enrolled in the first Women in Construction forum, on 8 March - International Working Womens Day - with a similar number attending a second event on 29 March.

All the women are actively working in construction.

Safe/Rebuild which is supported by E tu, has organised the event together with the Canterbury Rebuild Safety Charter, which is funded by industry companies and Worksafe.

Safe/Rebuild spokesperson, Jo Duffy says, "These are all women in construction, working in a wide range of roles, including tool workers such as roofers and painters, as well as women who manage and run building firms, so they represent every aspect of the industry."

Jo says the interest has taken organisers by surprise but is understandable.

"I think there's such a massive gap in the market and women often feel quite isolated. There's lots of them out there but it can be hard for them to connect."

She says the forums will provide networking opportunities as well as conversations about the challenges and opportunities for women in the industry.

Key speakers include Sarah O'Connell, Managing Director of Tri-Ex; T J Kereru Daly, a roofer with Newfield Roofing and Corinne Bolstead, who manages health and safety for Arrow, a major construction industry player.

As for the timing of the first forum, it's no coincidence this is the day that celebrates working women.

"It seems a very obvious day to run this forum. We want to celebrate women in the business and the timing's perfect," says Jo.