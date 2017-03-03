Auckland building activity up across the board

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 10:30

The value of building activity rose a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in the December 2016 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said today. Most of this rise was in Auckland, where residential building work rose 4.5 percent, and non-residential rose 17 percent.

"In Auckland, the actual value of building work was almost $2 billion in the December 2016 quarter, including $1 billion worth of work on new homes," business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said.

The value trend for residential building work in Auckland has grown steadily for five years, while that for non-residential buildings has risen for six consecutive quarters.

Building activity volume rise continues

Nationally, the volume of building activity rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in the December 2016 quarter. Within this, residential building work rose 1.1 percent (the smallest increase in six quarters) and non-residential building was up 3.0 percent.

"Residential building activity volume growth was a bit slower than in recent quarters. While values rose in most regions, they were partly offset by a fall in Canterbury," Mr Kelly said.

The trend for all building volume has been generally rising for five years. The current level is 73 percent higher than the most-recent low point in the September 2011 quarter.