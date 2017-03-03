Show Me Wellington to showcase conferencing creativity and tech

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 11:04

Wellington’s biggest business events tradeshow Show Me Wellington is getting even bigger, with over 100 exhibitors now confirmed for this year’s event.

David Perks, General Manager with event owners Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) says the diversity of exhibitors sets this year apart from previous events.

"We’re delighted at the calibre, breadth and number of exhibitors we have at Show Me Wellington this year." Mr Perks says.

Buyers will be able to meet with exhibitors supplying everything from limousines to puppies at Show Me Wellington 2017, as well the capital’s top hotels, venues and experiences.

Mr Perks says buyers will also get an up close look at the latest technology for the industry,

"For example, we’re very excited to have Magnify World exhibiting their innovative geodesic dome technology, for the first time in New Zealand."

Magnify World’s dome technology allows easy construction of a versatile pop-up theatre space or presentation room, and will be demonstrated at Show Me Wellington.

Mr Perks promises Show Me Wellington 2017 will be an inspiring day for business event buyers.

"Wellington is an incredibly easy and fun destination for delegates, and at Show Me you’ll meet the Wellingtonians - and Wellington businesses - who’ll make planning and hosting your next event a breeze."

"Creating your next successful event begins at Show Me Wellington."

Buyers can pre-register free of charge at https://avenues.eventsair.com/show-me-wellington/buyer-registration/Site/Register

Show Me Wellington

9am - 4pm, Wednesday 8 March

TSB Bank Arena and Shed 6

For further information please contact info@showmewellington.co.nz Notes for editors:

MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions) activity in Wellington delivers over $140 million per annum in expenditure to Wellington, $76m of GDP and employment for over 1,000 FTE's.

Wellington is estimated to have hosted 35,260 multi-day conference delegates in the region in the year to December 2016. - Wellington hosted 21% of New Zealand’s multi-day conferences, 16% of multi-day meetings/seminars and 15% of trade shows/exhibitions in YE December 2016 - increasing NZ market share on all counts

(Source: Convention Activity Survey)