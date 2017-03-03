Outlaw Ocean: Fighting slavery at sea

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 11:28

The Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ), the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) invite you to attend a presentation by New York Times investigative reporter Ian Urbina about his outstanding series of articles covering lawlessness on the high seas, and to hear updates regarding the ITF’s organizing efforts in fisheries as well as the implementation of New Zealand’s laws which require all commercial vessels fishing in New Zealand waters to be reflagged to the New Zealand flag.

For the past two years, Ian Urbina has been exploring the high seas, investigating its lawlessness, chronicling its cast of characters -- poachers, gun runners, human slavers, vigilantes, stowaways, pirates, mercenaries, and a range of others. His reporting offers a first-hand chronicling of the broad spectrum of crimes that occur at sea -- from murder of stowaways, to intentional dumping of toxic waste, illegal fishing, gun running, hired thievery, sea slavery.

What: Presentation concerning New York Times "The Outlaw Ocean" Series by Ian Urbina

When: Wednesday 8th March 2017, 6.30pm for 7pm start - 9pm

Venue: The Langham Hotel, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland, 1010

Light refreshments will be served.

Please send us an email confirmation of the person(s) from your organization that will attend by March 1st to Fiona Deutsch at deutsch_fiona@itf.org.uk

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1799435276987046/