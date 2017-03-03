Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Qantas and Rockpool mark 20 years of flying and fine dining

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 12:51

This month, Qantas and Neil Perry celebrate their 20th anniversary as culinary partners - the longest relationship of its kind in aviation industry.

To read more please visit the Qantas Newsroom

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.