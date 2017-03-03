Fonterra scoops top innovation honour at world’s largest food show

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 14:34

Fonterra has picked up a top innovation award at the Gulfood Innovation Awards for its trade stand of between 40 - 90m2 at the world’s largest food show in Dubai this week. The Gulfood Innovation Awards acknowledge new and improved innovations and technologies being adopted by the 5,000 international food, beverage and hospitality exhibitors at the event. Fonterra’s stand is shared by NZMP, Fonterra’s dairy ingredients business and Anchor Food Professionals, Fonterra’s foodservice brand.

Fonterra General Manager Middle East for NZMP, Santiago Aon said, "We have developed some inventive ways of bringing the Fonterra experience alive for visitors to the stand, such as our Fonterra virtual reality experience. By slipping on a headset, delegates can immerse themselves in a 360 virtual Fonterra world, following the journey of New Zealand dairy from its origin on the farm through to the shipping of NZMP ingredients to overseas markets."

NZMP has developed the virtual reality film to offer its customers a unique way to experience the production of dairy ingredients without actually being there. Mr Aon said that NZMP has been quick to use the cutting-edge technology, which is only just entering the mainstream as a communications tool, to bring the Fonterra dairy story to life.

"We are always keen to use new technology to expand the way we connect with our customers and enable them to see for themselves how NZMP transforms farmers’ milk into world-class dairy products for customers around the globe. The NZMP virtual reality experience offers customers deeper insights into the origins of the products they buy from us and helps to bring our customers closer to our farmers."

This inventive approach is also reflected in NZMP’s Virtual Store where customers can create a virtual product to meet their specifications by selecting certain ingredients, packaging styles and label images.

Anchor Food Professionals also made its debut at Gulfood 2017 where the foodservice brand showcased its latest product innovations to delegates, highlighting the creativity and expertise of its team.

Fonterra General Manager, GCC for Anchor Food Professionals, Alastair Bruce said: "To meet evolving customer needs and preferences, the Anchor Food Professionals team works closely with our customers and partners to develop new innovative dairy products and business solutions - key to helping the Middle East foodservice industry meet growing demand for high quality dairy and capture growth in the business of food."

Mr Aon said Fonterra was delighted to receive the Gulfood award for its new stand, noting that it is a great accomplishment to win a top award the first time that Fonterra has had a standalone presence at the event, after 40 years’ partnering with Middle East and African food and beverage manufacturers."

"Gulfood offers us a springboard for increasing trade opportunities in the region by showcasing Fonterra’s ‘New Zealand advantage’ - our market-leading, grass-fed dairy expertise and commitment to food safety and quality."

New Zealand’s Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy attended Gulfood 2017, along with a number of other New Zealand companies, signalling the importance of the region to New Zealand. Mr Guy also attended a customer cocktail event hosted by NZMP, Fonterra’s business to business ingredients brand.

Some 5,000 exhibitors from 120 countries are showcasing their products at the show, which is expected to receive up to 90,000 food professionals from 150 countries over five days.