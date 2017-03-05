Alfa Romeo at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 17:46

Alfa Romeo will provide two of the unquestioned stars of the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which is just weeks away from its New Zealand debut, and Alfa Romeo’s first SUV, Stelvio which will be exploring the best roads on and off tarmac in New Zealand from the end of the year.

Alfa Romeo cars have been exerting a unique appeal with their Italian style for more than a century, and once on board and with the engine running, drivers can fully appreciate their sophisticated technology and enjoy an unrivalled driving experience on any type of road and in all weather conditions. These same features are all found in the Alfa Romeo "engineering creations" on display at the Geneva International Motor Show: Stelvio, Giulia, 4C Spider and Giulietta.

They are all amazing cars, to thrill on the road and on the track; after all, the Brand has always revolved around those who expect their car to transcend the concept of "useful means of transport" and cross over to that of "real emotions".

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the Italian Brand's first SUV in more than a century of history

The star of the stand is sure to be Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the first SUV ever built by the Italian Brand, which, for the first time in more than a century of history, now expresses the genuine "Alfa spirit" in a sport utility vehicle. The result is a car that will delight even the most demanding motorist with a thrilling driving experience while excelling in the comfort and versatility expected of this category. Alfa Romeo Stelvio makes any journey unique, alone or in the company of friends and family, thanks to the perfect mix of driving pleasure, Italian style and versatility.

The Swiss catwalk will feature the exclusive "First Edition" 280 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol version, launched to great acclaim in Europe two months ago, and two new Super versions, one with a 210 HP 2.2 Diesel and the other with a 180 HP 2.2 Diesel engine, both with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. One of the cars also displays exclusive Mopar accessories in dark, glossy miron colour: the "V" of the front grille, the rear view mirror caps, the rear skid plate and the 20" alloy wheels. To conclude, the mouth-watering display is completed by the amazing Stelvio Quadrifoglio with 510 HP 2.9 V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine, which made its worldwide debut in Los Angeles last November.

The multiple award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alongside the Alfa Romeo SUV will be the lovely Giulia, the sports sedan that ushered in the Brand's new era in 2016, rewriting the style, sportiness and technology rulebooks. The Giulia model is a unique blend of all the factors that have made Alfa Romeo one of the most desirable Brands: distinctively Italian design, high-performance engines, impeccable weight distribution, unique engineering features and the best weight/power ratio. Today, the same ingredients have been adapted to a new category, the original Stelvio SUV.

The Geneva stand will display two Giulia Veloce cars, exhibiting this version's style and the exclusive contents worthy of a name with a proud Alfa Romeo tradition: the "Veloce" designation was first used in 1956 for the Giulietta model, and since then it has denoted the Brand's sportiest, most distinctive versions. To find favour with customers in search of contents packed with personality, the Swiss exhibition will showcase an Alfa Red Giulia Veloce with 280 HP 2.0 turbocharged petrol engine, automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. It will be partnered by a second Giulia Veloce, in Stromboli Grey colour, with 210 HP 2.2 Diesel engine, automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.

The Giulia section will be completed by a Competizione Red Quadrifoglio equipped with a 510 HP 2.9 V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine, combined with the automatic 8-speed transmission, and featuring ultralight black five-hole 19" wheels, higher-power brake system with carboceramic discs, and racing-style wraparound leather and Alcantara seats with electric 8-way adjustment. The car on show will also display carbon accessories by Mopar, including the "V" trim on the radiator grille, the door mirror caps, the illuminated kick plate and the special gear knob.

A new version will be launched in March to extend the range's Diesel offering: Giulia Super 2.2 180 HP AT8 Q4. Based on the most popular engine and version, this new variation is intended mainly for customers desiring all the benefits of the innovative Q4 on demand all-wheel drive system - standard on the Giulia Veloce - but with a less sporty look than the Veloce. To satisfy customers who favour a strongly sporty look, the new Interior and Exterior Veloce Packs will also be on sale from March. Available on Giulia Super, the packs allow personalisation of both the interior (heated, electric, racing-style seats in perforated leather and aluminium dashboard insert and door panel) and the front and rear bumpers, with the exclusive contents normally specific to the Veloce version.

The Veloce versions of the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta

The spotlights at the show will also be on the new Giulietta, the restyled model which presents a notable family feeling with the enchanting Giulia, as can be seen in the new nose that features the exclusive grille and the legendary trefoil, arguably one of the most famous and recognisable symbols in the automotive world.

Specifically, a 240 HP 1750 Turbocharged petrol Giulietta Veloce with TCT automatic transmission will be on display in Geneva. In Alfa Red, this high-performance car's exterior will feature the new sporty bumpers with red inserts, the glossy anthracite trims, the higher-powered Brembo brake system with red callipers, the 18" diamond alloy wheels with burnished finish and the extra-large twin tailpipes.

The same sporty imprint has been given to the interior, enhanced by racing-style seats in leather and Alcantara with integral headrest, contrasting red stitching and sporty steering wheel with cut leather wrapping. What's more, the Giulietta Veloce on show features carbon accessories from the Mopar catalogue, such as the rear spoiler and the door mirror caps, as well as specific elements such as the illuminated kick plate, courtesy lights with lit logo, the oversized exhaust pipes and the skirts with Alfa Red insert.

The 240 bhp powered Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV is priced from $54,990 plus on road costs in New Zealand, while the Giulietta Disinctive is priced from $39,990 plus on road costs.

4C Spider: the Brand's modern icon

Also on the stand will be the captivating Alfa Romeo 4C, the Brand's modern icon, which represents the sports soul written into the Alfa Romeo DNA: optimum performance and excellent engineering designed for ultimate pleasure to drive in breathtaking style. Visitors to Geneva will be able to admire a car in exquisite metallic Stromboli Grey, featuring carbon fibre roll-bar cover as well as the titanium central dual-mode exhaust system by AkrapoviÄ. This car's thoroughbred sporting pedigree is also reflected by black brake callipers, racing-style seats and the black leather dashboard.

It is equipped with the powerful, all-aluminium 240 HP 1750 Turbocharged petrol engine, characterised by direct injection with intercooler and twin phase variators. Combined with the TCT automatic transmission, it delivers supercar performance: weight/power ratio of less than 4kg/HP, top speed of 258 km/h (257 km/h for the 4C Spider), to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, lateral acceleration of 1.1 g and maximum braking deceleration of 1.25 g. These performances are aided by the lavish use of ultralight materials, including carbon fibre for the shell, aluminium for the front and rear chassis framework and SMC (low-density compound) for the bodywork.

A stand with a strong racing personality

Alfa Romeo comes back to the Geneva International Motor Show with an impressive display area featuring unprecedented construction details and a sophisticated game of lights that emphasise the major new product features. A striking stand with an eye-catching racing-motif flooring that underlines Alfa Romeo cars' legendary performances. Also on display are products from the merchandising collection, made from state-of-the-art technical materials, such as carbon for the ballpoint pen and ultra-lightweight, non-allergic Nycrotech for a number of items of women's jewellery, including the bracelet and pendant.

In addition, thanks to the informative leaflets and the special elements placed on the stand, the audience will get a chance to become acquainted with the products of FCA BANK, the financial company specialising in the automotive sector. The company operates on the main European markets, and in Switzerland through FCA Capital Suisse SA, with a sole mission: to support the sales of all Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand vehicles through innovative financial products and high added value services dedicated to dealer networks, private clients and companies.