North Island guest nights drive growth in December accommodation

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 10:33

North Island guest nights drove growth in accommodation in December 2016, Statistics NZ said today. Overall national guest nights for December 2016 were 3.4 percent higher than in December 2015.

"North Island guest nights were 5.3 percent higher than in December 2015," business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said.

For December 2016, compared with December 2015:

International guest nights were up 7.5 percent, and domestic guest nights were up 0.3 percent.

North Island guest nights were up 5.3 percent, and South Island guest nights were up 0.9 percent.

Eleven of the 12 regional areas had more guest nights.

Three of the four accommodation types had more guest nights.

The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation, and holiday parks in New Zealand each month. Private accommodation is excluded.

See also:

Kaikoura guest nights down 80 percent in December as accommodation halved

Accommodation Survey: December 2016 for more information on monthly accommodation statistics

International Travel and Migration: December 2016 for visitor numbers.