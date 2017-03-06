Brian Blake appointed chairman of Fidelity Life

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 11:25

Brian Blake Brian Blake Brian Blake Brian Blake

Respected business figure Brian Blake has been appointed Chairman of New Zealand’s largest locally-owned and operated insurance company Fidelity Life.

Mr Blake replaces Ian Braddock who has retired from the Chairman role he has held for 17 years, but will stay on as a director.

"During my time as Chairman I’ve seen Fidelity Life grow to an enviable position in the financial services sector. There are a myriad of new growth opportunities ahead and under the leadership of CEO Nadine Tereora the future is bright. The time is now right for me to step down. Having Brian’s highly regarded business acumen at the helm is extremely positive for the company," says Mr Braddock.

With a long and esteemed professional career, Mr Blake has considerable governance and leadership experience. He retired from DB Breweries after 20 years as Chief Executive and Managing Director in 2012, before taking up the role of Chairman of the company’s board for a further year.

A fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr Blake has held a number of directorships, including positions with several DB Breweries’ subsidiary companies and joint ventures. He is currently Chairman of Hynds Limited and Barworks Hospitality Group and also chairs the New Zealand Leadership Institute, part of the Auckland University Business School.

Mr Blake joined the Fidelity Life board as a director in May 2015.