New CEO as Electric Kiwi readies for further growth

Innovative electricity company Electric Kiwi has appointed an energy industry leader with a decade of senior management experience to lead the company into an accelerated phase of growth. Luke Blincoe has taken up the appointment of the newly-created position of CEO, while founding managing director Julian Kardos moves to a director role focusing on growth opportunities in international markets.

Prior to joining Electric Kiwi, Blincoe held various senior positions at Mercury including general manager GLOBUG, and leading its challenger brand portfolio. He was also group manager business at Genesis Energy. Additionally, his background also includes experience in sales, marketing and general management in the FMCG industry.

The position is exciting, says Blincoe, because the electricity industry is amid a technology-driven upheaval. "Power retail has seen enormous change in the past decade and we will continue to see even more change at an accelerating rate. With access to more information through smart meters and a proliferation of data from other sources, the industry is being disrupted, characterised by a new breed of retailers which are doing what the traditional players have singularly failed to achieve - delight customers."

He adds that Electric Kiwi’s proven ability to innovate rapidly with customer-centricity in mind is what attracted him to the company. "This company is founded on an ability to do things differently in ways that traditional players can’t. We can create and address opportunities which put the customer at the centre of the world with relevant offers far faster - and that’s thanks to the company’s underpinnings of a strong technical team with an overriding focus on customer value."

He points out that New Zealand’s electricity consumers are among the most mobile in the world, with a growing propensity to consider switching providers. "There is still some inertia as customers perceive changing from one to another to be a hassle - and that’s a hangover from the ‘traditional’ take-it-or-leave-it approach to customer service. But clever technology makes this process a two minute, painless exercise which can save every consumer hundreds of dollars. Word is getting out."

And that, Blincoe added, is why some legacy operators are working to lock customers into two year contracts. "We prefer being as good as we can be every day and allowing our customers to choose to stay with us on that basis. It’s almost unthinkable for a company to expect to be rewarded with a break fee for performing so badly that your customer wants to leave."

With over 8,000 customers choosing Electric Kiwi, Blincoe confirms that the business has growth on the agenda. "We anticipate a similar trajectory to that achieved to date; we are also completely committed to innovation with an unwavering commitment to delivering value to our customers."