Connectivity key for Kiwis doing business overseas

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:46

As the world becomes increasingly globalised, connectivity is playing a key part in letting Kiwi businesses offer their innovative products and services to the world.

As the market leader in roaming, Vodafone is keeping Kiwi businesses confidently connected in even more places while overseas. Vodafone’s roaming services are available in 222 destinations, with a 4G map that now sits at 106 destinations across the globe. Many of these destinations are vital to business travellers.

Vodafone Enterprise Director, Ken Tunnicliffe, said, "Having the same mobile experience as you do back home is simply what Kiwis business travellers expect today.

"Our business customers especially value the peace of mind that comes with Daily Roaming and a fast, secure 4G connection, giving them the ability to carry on with business as usual while overseas," said Ken.

Frucor’s BT Service Operations Manager, Shane Vincent, agrees and said Vodafone’s Daily Roaming service has made the complicated, simple.

"Our staff regularly travel overseas to meet with suppliers and internationally-based colleagues, and to acquire new business. It’s vital that they can use their mobile devices just as they would in New Zealand.

"I especially love that Daily Roaming works as soon as I touch down. There’s no confusing or time consuming set-up and the beauty is I know exactly what I’m spending each day so there are no hidden bill surprises when I return home.

"Daily Roaming has taken away uncertainty for our business. Having that reassurance of two-way communication when travelling overseas is key - we can reach our people and our people can reach us," said Shane.

For just $5 a day on most On Account plans, Vodafone customers travelling for work or pleasure can enjoy their usual data, minutes, and TXTs in top 4G roaming destinations like Australia, Fiji, the USA and most of Europe.

New Zealand residents set a new annual record of 2.62 million overseas trips in 2016, up 9 percent from the year before[1], with Australia continuing to be the most popular destination for Kiwi travellers.