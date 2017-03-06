Information used to justify Electricity Authority proposals 'riddled with mistakes'

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:05

Analysis supporting the Electricity Authority’s proposed changes to transmission prices is affected by fundamental mistakes, according to industry participants.

Electricity generator-retailer Trustpower says documents just released reveal major errors in the calculations used by the Authority.

"When measuring the impacts of changing the way the Cook Strait cable is paid for, the Authority has compared two options - change versus no change," says Peter Calderwood, Trustpower’s General Manager Strategy and Growth.

"The conclusion was that changing would give a benefit of $13.7m over 30 years. But the people doing the sums effectively mislabelled the options. The underlying calculations show that change would actually cost $13.7m. That means New Zealand would be better off leaving things the way they are - the opposite conclusion to that drawn by the Authority and its modellers.

"And what’s critical is that the $13.7m supposed ‘benefit’ is being used to justify a $600m hike in charges for North Island power consumers over the same period.

"But it gets worse. One category of costs has been calculated 1 billion times smaller than it should have been. And simple mistakes have been made in the Authority’s models about where possible future power station projects are located.

"Apparently the Stockton Mine, north of Westport and the site of a potential small hydro plant, is now in the North Island. A possible power station in Rodney is actually in the South Island, and as for new Hawkes Bay, Waikato and Wairarapa wind farms, they’re in the South Island too.

"Transmission costs for power stations vary depending on which part of the country you’re in. That in turn means you have to know which power stations might be built where. Getting your geography right is vital.

"We told the Authority last year we didn’t think the modelling was up to scratch, and why, but haven’t had a satisfactory response. Now we’ve had a decent look under the hood, our fears have been confirmed."

Counties Power, in Pukekohe, is also worried. In February, it and other distribution companies received advice from the Authority that the indicative dollar impact on consumers it had calculated for their areas of supply was incorrect. In Counties Power’s case, the Authority had made a 33 percent under-estimate.

"At this stage we’ve pretty much lost confidence. The Authority’s process is deeply flawed, and from what we understand their cost benefit analysis is potentially riddled with errors," says CEO Sheridan Broadbent.

"It could all have been avoided if the Authority had worked more collaboratively with industry through the process, making use of the deep expertise we have in New Zealand. Instead they’ve locked themselves away for the last four years, and this is the result," she says.

"What we need now is an independent review before we go any further, in case fundamental mistakes are being made. The Authority’s decisions on transmission pricing will be locked in for decades, and it’s in the national interest to make sure that we get it right."