Buddle Findlay's national chairman steps down after a decade

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:51

Buddle Findlay's national chairman, Peter Chemis, is stepping down after 10 years. His decade in the role demonstrates a notable commitment to one of New Zealand's top law firms and represents an impressive period of leadership.

Chemis has led the firm astutely and with significant skill and care through some challenging times such as the Global Financial Crises and the Christchurch earthquakes. He helped the firm reshape its business model to ensure that Buddle Findlay's teams of specialist lawyers are agile and responsive and bring a national perspective to clients' issues.

He has also helped to drive a number of successful initiatives to promote collaboration across the firms' three offices and further entrench a one-firm culture and a very strong client service ethos.

During Chemis' leadership Buddle Findlay has experienced significant growth in revenue and market share and this is a testament to the planning and commitment of its Board and to Chemis' vision and his management, leadership and people skills.

"It has been a privilege to serve in this role for the past 10 years. I truly value the opportunity I have had to lead such a talented group of people. I have the utmost respect for them personally and for their professionalism and skills and their commitment to Buddle Findlay's clients."

Whilst chairing the firm Chemis has also continued to lead the firm's national employment law practice, New Zealand's largest. He will now continue in this role fulltime. Buddle Findlay's new chairman will be announced in March 2017 and will commence in the role from 1 April 2017.