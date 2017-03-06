Napier Business Breakfast sold out

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 16:06

Annabel Langbein has proved a popular choice for the first of the Napier Business Breakfasts for the year - the event to be held at the new look Napier Conference Centre on 24 March has sold out.

However, Annabel will be at Paper Plus stores in Napier and Hastings during her Hawke’s Bay visit, with times to be advised. Her books will also be available at the Business Breakfast.

Annabel is a popular TV personality and cookbook author, having published 25 books to date of which she has sold more than two million, and she recently made a successful foray into the US market.

The Business Breakfasts, organised by Napier City Council, are held every quarter.