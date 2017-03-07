Rally in Dunedin to oppose proposed closure of Cadbury

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 04:45

A rally will be held on Saturday, March 11th in Dunedin to protest the proposed closure of the iconic Cadbury factory, with the loss of nearly 400 jobs.

The rally will begin at 11am in the Octagon and will feature guest speakers.

The rally is being organised by the Save Cadbury Community Action Group, comprising concerned locals who want to save the factory.

Its Chair, Don Pryde says this will be the first opportunity for the people of Dunedin to express their opposition to the planned closure.

"To date the Dunedin community has not been able to express its anger and dismay over the plans by Mondelez to shut this factory down", says Don.

"There are civic and business leaders who support keeping it open and saving these jobs, while many working people are very emotional and angry about this. This is a chance for people to have their voices heard.

"We are not letting this factory go without a fight", says Don.

"Cadbury is a profitable business and a major private sector employer in Dunedin. Mondelez needs to know the people of Dunedin support this business which has been a part of its DNA for decades."