Auckland Airport announces changes to its executive team

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 08:33

Auckland Airport has today announced two changes to its executive team. Adrian Littlewood, Auckland Airport’s chief executive, says after three and half years Graham Matthews, general manager airport development is leaving the company at the end of this month to focus on family matters in the United Kingdom.

"In Graham’s time with us he has played a key role in the planning and delivery of our airport of the future. Graham leaves with our thanks for his years of service, and our best wishes for the future."

Steven Crook, programme manager airport development and delivery will be acting general manager while a permanent replacement for Mr Matthews is recruited.

Also due to family matters in Germany, Shakeel Adam is now unable to take up the general manager aeronautical commercial role. It was intended that Mr Adam would be starting in the role this month.

"Shakeel has decided to remain in Germany due to family circumstances and we would like to wish him well for his future," says Mr Littlewood.

Scott Tasker will continue as acting general manager aeronautical commercial. Mr Tasker has been acting in the role since November 2016.