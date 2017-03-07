TruScreen gains access to the India market

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 09:35

Cervical cancer technology company, TruScreen Limited (NZAX:TRU), has entered into commercial agreements with Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Limited ( K.Lab) for the purpose of providing TruScreen with access to the Indian market.

India is the world’s largest populated market, with approximately 1.3 billion people, of which approximately 300 million women are of screening age. It accounts for nearly one third of global deaths from cervical cancer. Lack of access to cervical screening is a major factor in this abnormally high mortality rate.

Recently, in November 2016, the Government of India (GOI) announced efforts to address this mortality rate and mandated a national screening programme for cervical cancer for females aged over 30 years, setting aside substantive budget allowances for cervical cancer screening commencing in 2017.

In India, and in particular rural India, there is a shortage of trained health professionals, cytologists and colposcopists. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated in its operational guidelines for screening that a ‘’single visit" approach (where screening and treatment is effected in the one visit) is the preferred approach for cervical cancer screening. In contrast to other highly subjective methods, TruScreen provides an ideal solution which is objective and real time. As a result, TruScreen and Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. have taken steps to immediately commence the evaluation process for inclusion in the GOI screening programme.

TruScreen is already under similar evaluation by several other Governments for use in their public screening programmes, including in Mexico, China and the Philippines.

CEO of TruScreen, Martin Dillon, commented: "We are delighted to enter into these commercial agreements with Khandelwal who are a reputable and well-established pharmaceutical and device supply company based in Mumbai. These agreements cover the distribution of TruScreen into the public and private sectors and also the likely establishment of in-country manufacturing facilities to satisfy supply to the GOI. K Lab have over 700 employees with a strong emphasis on sales and the supply of oncology products to the private and public sectors in India. TruScreen has reacted quickly to the Indian opportunity and expects to apply additional resources to this project. "