European Car of the Year 2016 now available in NZ

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 10:14

The European Car of the Year 2016, the Holden Astra, is now available in New Zealand and the three level specification range is on sale at authorised Holden dealerships around the country.

"We anticipate significant interest in the new model for a variety of reasons, but one of the key considerations is its world-beating, first-class pedigree," said the Managing Director of Holden New Zealand, Kristian Aquilina.

"It is also rich in technology and specification, including features more commonly associated with much more expensive vehicles. The new model is available from only $30,990, meaning the only thing not premium about the new Astra is the price."

Safety is a paramount consideration, with the vehicle featuring six airbags across the range, rearview camera as standard as well as Electronic Stability Control.

The new Astra comes standard with the latest generation MyLink infotainment system featuring class-leading Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range. The R and RS models include a 7" colour touch screen with Bluetooth and voice recognition functionality via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the RS-V adds embedded Satellite Navigation system and voice recognition together with a larger 8" colour touch screen.

Designed and engineered in Germany, Astra’s all-new lightweight architecture means the new model boasts a weight reduction of up to 160kg when compared to its predecessor.

It also offers a choice of an all-aluminium 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a sporty 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the latter found in the RS and range topping RS-V, which produces 147kW of power and 300Nm of torque.

From an engineering perspective, the Astra has received substantial input from Holden Australia, with local engineers tuning it for Down Under conditions. The end result is a vehicle which promises some of the sharpest dynamics and most efficient performance in the small car class.

"We have provided feedback and contributed to changes associated with ride and handling, as well as suspension and steering inputs," said Lead Development Engineer for the Astra programme from Holden Australia, Kristian Johannessen.

"We’ve been involved in the programme for a significant amount of time and worked with the engineering homeroom to develop special calibrations which find favour with New Zealand and Australian motorists.

"For example, the high camber of the road in our part of the world is very different to that found in Europe, as such we retuned the steering to better compensate for the impact of this camber.

"Furthermore, we took the opportunity to get the steering feel that is a hallmark of the Holden brand with a focus on good on centre feel, with a nice intuitive effort build up.

"Kiwis and Aussies typically like to have great connection with their car, they appreciate being part of the action through an involving driving experience extracting positive feedback from the vehicle."

To coincide with the launch of the new Astra, Holden has released a locally made TV commercial which plays on the European heritage of the new model.

"The new Astra TV commercial is the latest in a string of locally commissioned productions by Holden New Zealand and follows real success we’ve enjoyed with our brand ad ‘The Chop’ and the new Colorado ad, which was shot in Thames," said Marnie Samphier, General Manager Marketing.

"Our brand is making bold new steps in an exciting new direction, we’re evolving and maturing, and the way we talk about ourselves also speaks volumes about where we’re heading.

"We have received significant positive feedback about our local ads, there is huge support and appreciation for local productions. Kiwis love seeing themselves on screen and recognising locations they’re familiar with.

"It reinforces the fact that even though Holden is becoming more global in terms of where we source our vehicles from, we still have New Zealand customers at the very heart of everything we do.

"We’re ensuring our product has a very Kiwi voice and flavour, to help resonate with passionate Holden enthusiasts - and also connect with people who hadn’t necessarily considered buying a new Holden before."

The new Astra is the latest in a model portfolio rejuvenation by Holden, one which will see the launch of 24 new models by 2020.

"We’re currently in the middle of a new model offensive, having recently confirmed Next Generation Commodore Liftback and Sportwagon bodystyles, as well as exciting new SUV models including Equinox and Acadia," said Ms Samphier.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time to be associated with the brand here in New Zealand and we can’t wait to introduce Kiwis to this absolutely world-class line up of dynamic, specification rich and feature laden product now and in coming months."