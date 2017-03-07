Waimakariri District Council to decide on quarry

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 10:44

Whether an application for a proposed quarry in North Canterbury is notifiable or not, will be made at a Waimakariri District Council meeting today.

A recommendation to the council, made by the Oxford-Ohoka Community Board on February 9th will be tabled as follows:

10.2 Proposed Application from Christchurch Ready Mix Concrete for a Quarry in Isaacs Road (refer to Notice of Motion to the Oxford-Ohoka Community Board meeting of 9 February 2017) RECOMMENDATION THAT the Council: (a) Authorises staff that the Resource Consent Application, when it is received from Christchurch Ready Mix Concrete for a Quarry operation in Isaacs Road, Eyrewell, be a Notifiable Consent under the Resource Management Act 1991.

A number of Isaac Road residents will attend the Council Meeting from 1230pm at the Council Chambers, 215 High Street, Rangiora. Isaac Community Association Inc. (ICA) spokesman Ian Anderson will be in attendance and available for interview.

The ICA is also interested in the item 8.8 on the agenda which they say is important when it comes to helping to ensure the district plan is fit for purpose, as it currently clearly is not.

8.8 Waimakariri District Plan Review - Terms of Reference for the District Planning and Regulation Committee - Cameron Wood (Senior Policy Planner) 311 - 313 RECOMMENDATION THAT the Council: (a) Receives report No.170223017565.

170227018781 Council Agenda GOV-01-11 : as 7 of 11 7 March 2017 (b) Approves the Terms of Reference for the District Planning and Regulation Committee for the District Plan Review.