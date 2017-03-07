A celebration of women in the seafood industry

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:34

Nelson will launch a rolling programme of events around the globe tomorrow, International Women‘s Day, to celebrate the role women play in the seafood industry.

Seafood women in Iceland, the United States, Chile, Europe, Australia and New Zealand are taking part.

Donna Wells of Nelson’s Finestkind is organising a breakfast, the first event of rolling celebrations around the globe.

Around 60 women in the seafood industry are attending the breakfast to be opened by the Mayor, Rachel Reese.

"Given the importance of the seafood industry to Nelson, being Australasia’s largest fishing port, it’s appropriate that we should be the first to celebrate our women in the industry," says Donna Wells.

One of the country’s most celebrated women in the seafood industry, Fleur Sullivan of Fleur’s Place, Moeraki, North Otago, is guest speaker.

"We are thrilled that Fleur is joining us. Fleur champions New Zealand seafood every day in her Moeraki restaurant turning the coastal fishing settlement into a gourmet destination for locals and overseas visitors.

"Fleur is internationally famed for the respect she gives our kaimoana - her approach is simple and based on the catch of the day in Moeraki," says Donna Wells.

"Tomorrow is a chance to celebrate the role of women throughout our industry, those who work on our fishing vessels, in our aquaculture businesses and factories, to women who work in the science that supports our industries and women who promote and sell our products. Women play an important role in this country’s $1.7 billion dollar industry," says Donna Wells, whose Port Nelson based business deals with quota and ace trading, exporting of fresh chilled fish and seafood promotion.