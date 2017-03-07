Future of Commodore makes Geneva Motor Show public debut

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 23:46

Next-generation Opel Insignia Grand Sport and Grand Tourer shown for the first time Sleek and stylish next-generation Commodore based on Insignia Next-generation car packed with luxury styling and high-tech features Due for New Zealand reveal in 2018

The next-generation Opel Insignia Grand Sport and Grand Tourer made their public debut today at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, giving global media a first look at the future of the Holden Commodore and a taste of the exciting new GM global product in the pipeline.

Destined to go on sale in New Zealand in 2018, the next-generation vehicle is giant step change for GM globally and the medium/large car segment as a whole, promising sleek, premium design, state-of-the-art technology features and exhilarating performance.

Inspired by the 2013 Opel Monza concept, the next-generation Insignia utilizes a clean sheet design created at Opel’s Russelsheim headquarters under the guidance of renowned Opel/Vauxhall Vice President - Design, Mark Adams.

GM Australia Design Director, Richard Ferlazzo, said the European team worked closely with the GM Australia team to give the vehicle the flowing, sleek profile and athletic stance expected of a Commodore, while the sculpted headlight design and prominent grille clearly speak to the ‘sculptural artistry meets German precision’ Opel design philosophy.

"We’re excited to finally be able to show what is a truly global vehicle to media and customers over the course of the Geneva motor show and we’re more than confident everybody will love it," said Mr. Ferlazzo.

"We’ve been in discussions with Mark’s Opel team for a long time and have made sure the Commodore DNA is strong in the car with an athletic stance, muscular flowing lines and a strong road presence all hinting at the exceptional drive experience and high-tech features.

"Commodore influence is also strong for the interior ensuring the vehicle boasts luxury design and materials combined with impressive occupant space and luggage capacity, enough for the whole family space."

Available in sedan and sportwagon bodystyles, the next-generation Commodore also promises a host of state-of-the-art technology features including heads-up display, auto emergency braking with adaptive cruise control and a next-generation LED matrix lighting system offering double the amount of light cells as the all-new Astra hatch.

The design and technology offering is taken to another level with driver comfort features including massage seats, heated front and rear seats, sportwagon power lift-gate and sportwagon’s rear one-touch folding seats. The next-generation Commodore is Holden’s latest announcement in its new product offensive and with unrivalled design, drivability and technology, will be a worthy flagship vehicle to the transforming Holden brand.

NEXT-GENERATION COMMODORE KEY HIGHLIGHTS: Cutting-edge driver assistance systems and technology: Autonomous Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control Speed Limit Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Side Blind-Zone Alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Next-generation comfort and convenience technologies: Massage Seats Rear one-touch folding seats Heated Front and Rear seats Ventilated Front seats Express up/down all windows Wagon power lift-gate Active Noise Cancellation