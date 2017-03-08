Kuwait Ministry of Defence appoints aviation training provider

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 03:45

The Kuwait Ministry of Defence has appointed the Australian College of Kuwait and its partners Airways International Ltd (NZ) and 3SDL (UK) as its training providers. The Australian College of Kuwait (ACK) will be responsible for overall training management along with Engineering and Flight Training programmes while Airways will be responsible for Air Traffic Control training and 3SDL Fighter Controller training.

The Aviation Department of ACK has established itself a premiere supplier of EASA-based B1/B2 engineering training in the Middle East. The Aviation Department has a long and well established means of compliance with all the regional aviation authorities, including the DGCA, GCAA and ICAO. "Our agreement with Airways and 3SDL for ATC training is a significant step for the Aviation Department into international markets", says Aviation Director Mr Abdulhameed Al Refai.

"The agreement will see Airways delivering ab-initio ATC training at ACK’s Kuwait Training campus", says Airways General Manager, Training Sharon Cooke.

"We have similar training partnerships in place in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Puerto Rico and Vietnam and it’s pleasing to be adding Kuwait to that portfolio. Our track record in providing highly effective ATC training, combined with ACK’s wider educational portfolio, means this partnership is well placed for success", Ms Cooke says.

Airways is able to offer a truly unique program for the Kuwait Air Force, blending the very latest in competency-based training and e-learning technologies. Airways will install Total Control radar and aerodrome simulators which provide students with highly realistic tower and surveillance experiences via three-dimensional high definition graphics. Airways technology solutions Airbooks, Aviation English and Aviation Knowledge On-line (AKO) will also be implemented as part of the total training solution.

"These technologies have been designed to engage and motivate learners; as a result learners unconsciously put more effort into their study as they interact and connect with the knowledge content in a unique way", says Ms Cooke.

Fighter Controller (FC) training will be provided by 3SDL, as part of a coordinated and complementary programme. A number of candidates will be selected to undertake a short aptitude assessment course, the best of whom will advance to the basic FC training module. Initial training will be conducted using the Airways Simulator, with future modules hosted on upgraded systems.

"Fighter Controllers require most of the radar-based skills of their ATC counterparts, combined with a capacity to support tactical fighter aircraft conducting military tasks. This complementary training method is highly efficient and very low risk; we are delighted to be a part of it", says Andrew McAleer of 3SDL Ltd.

It is expected that the centre’s first intake of students will commence Air Traffic Control training in mid 2017.