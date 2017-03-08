Movio signs Screenvision to Movio Media Platform

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 08:18

Movio Limited has signed a multi-year agreement with Screenvision Direct, Inc. (Screenvision), a national leader in US cinema advertising, for access to the Movio Media platform.

This contract will add a meaningful revenue stream to Movio and further validates the value of the moviegoer data that can be accessed via Movio Media.

Movio will provide Screenvision access to the enhanced offerings within Movio Media to provide deeper insights and more precise campaign targeting, allowing Screenvision to enhance its offering to its customers of its premier cinema on-screen advertising business to theatres in the US.

This significantly increases Movio’s market share in the on-screen advertising sector as Screenvision operates on-screen advertising programs on 15,000 screens in 2,400 theaters throughout the US.

With this growth Movio’s share of the cinema on-screen advertising business in the USA it should provide an impetus in other markets where cinema screen advertising is prevalent.