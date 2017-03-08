Airways NZ launches new aeronautical services company

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 10:48

Airways New Zealand has today launched a new aeronautical services company called Aeropath.

Aeropath provides aeronautical services with a focus on assisting aviation organisations to make their way along the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) aeronautical information management (AIM) roadmap and performance-based navigation (PBN) implementation programmes. Aeropath is also the New Zealand state provider for aeronautical information services.

Aeropath CEO Wayne Smith says the industry is facing a pivotal time in air navigation as changes to international regulations gain pace.

"Many countries are embarking on their PBN and area navigation (RNAV) programmes, and discovering their increased reliance on quality-assured procedures and data.

"Now, more than ever, with ICAO mandated deadlines approaching, aviation organisations need to progress their PBN implementation activities and to transition from aeronautical information services (AIS) to AIM, enabling key Aviation System Block Upgrade (ASBU) deliverables to be met.

"These programmes are essential towards establishing an effective System Wide Information Management (SWIM) environment for the future," says Mr Smith.

The new company offers PBN procedure design training with world class designers, instructors, training material, and software.

It holds certifications from multiple jurisdictions and is a contributing member to ICAO’s Instrument Flight Procedures Panel (IFPP). Aeropath has received ICAO recognition for PBN and conventional procedures and its practices are aligned with the latest ICAO standards and recommended practices (SARPs).

Aeropath provides AIM services to 12 Pacific states, and has provided procedure design, training, and consultancy services to over 20 countries. The team has designed and now maintains over 2300 instrument flight procedures worldwide.

The company has more than 30 staff headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand and also has staff based in Asia and the Middle East to directly service customers in these regions.

Airways New Zealand formerly partnered with GroupEAD Europe to offer aeronautical services in Asia Pacific. The joint venture ended in December 2016.