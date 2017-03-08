NZMP opens door to dairy nutrition for lactose-intolerant consumers

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:50

Lactose-intolerant consumers can now enjoy their coffee with milk, a nourishing dairy smoothie or a creamy glass of milk, thanks to NZMP’s new Low Lactose Instant Whole Milk Powder, which contains less than 2% lactose. NZMP, Fonterra’s ingredients business, has developed the low lactose milk powder so people around the world who avoid dairy due to lactose concerns can now enjoy milk and all the goodness that comes with it.

Fonterra Consumer Powders Category Director NZMP Marketing Andrew Maude says, "Milk powders play a vital role in providing nutrition for a growing proportion of the world’s population. Although demand for dairy in developing countries is rising, lactose intolerance has kept many consumers in countries from Asia to South America from benefitting from dairy’s goodness and taste."

Lactose intolerance means the body cannot easily digest lactose, a type of natural sugar found in milk and dairy products. A glass of low-lactose milk contains all the nutrients found in a glass of standard milk. Nothing is added or removed - the lactose is simply broken down into more digestible sugars for those with reduced ability to digest lactose.

Fonterra General Manager Nutrition Angela Rowan said that people who identify as lactose intolerant don’t think they can have milk and that means they are missing out on the full package of nutrients that milk provides.

"The main reason people avoid dairy is because they feel bloated after drinking milk. But if you have a problem with lactose, you don’t have to give up dairy to avoid feelings of discomfort. Low lactose milk means you can keep drinking and enjoying milk."

The NZMP Low Lactose Instant Milk Powder was launched last week at the 2017 Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, the world’s largest annual food event that attracts more than 90,000 visitors and 5,000 exhibitors.

Mr Maude says that customers at the Gulfood event greeted the low lactose milk powder with enthusiasm, as NZMP’s newest ingredient enables consumer milk powder manufacturers to capitalize on the increasing consumer demand for low lactose foods.

"NZMP Low Lactose Instant Whole Milk Power opens up new market opportunities in populations that traditionally avoid lactose. The high perception of lactose intolerance means there is significant, growing demand for low lactose foods, particularly in Asia, the Middle East and West Africa."

Low lactose is one of the fastest-growing sectors across the dairy industry, with strong demand for low lactose dairy and ice cream in particular. Global values of low lactose food topped NZ$9 billion in 2015 and are forecast to grow at 6% year-on-year over the 2015 to 2020 period, reaching than NZ$14 billion in 2020. Low lactose dairy is expected to account for 80% of this growth.

Fonterra brand Anchor offers New Zealand consumers Anchor Zero Lacto, the first lactose-free fresh milk available in New Zealand.