Environment expert joins MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:59

One of New Zealand’s leading environment lawyers joined MinterEllisonRuddWatts this week.

Taking the role of Special Counsel, Clare Sinnott brings her extensive knowledge and experience from practising law and advising government agencies in-house to further bolster the firm’s established environment law practice.

Clare has extensive expertise across the range of environmental work, from obtaining and managing designations, consents and other authorisations for infrastructure, commercial and industrial clients to advising on the environmental aspects of international financing arrangements. She also has in-depth knowledge of how central and local government work.

The decision to join the firm was an exciting one says Clare: "I’m really happy to join MinterEllisonRuddWatts. It’s reputation in the market is excellent and the environment team has a depth of expertise across a wide range of complex work. I’m joining a team with a common purpose and a clear direction for future growth, which is really exciting."

Practice leader and Partner Rachel Devine says: "We are delighted to welcome Clare to our environment team. She is an outstanding and seasoned environment lawyer, with a deep understanding of our client’s needs due to her in-house roles.

"Clare’s appointment reinforces our leading practice, and offers our clients access to New Zealand’s most knowledgeable environment lawyers."

Clare will be based in the firm’s Wellington office.