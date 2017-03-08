Kapiti Chamber to host Prime Minister

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 14:47

Prime Minister Bill English will be taking in the best of Kapiti when he visits Paraparaumu and Otaki tomorrow.

The Prime Minister, and Hon Nathan Guy, MP for Otaki, will be visiting Kapiti businesses and organisations.

Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair, Heather Hutchings, says the visit is a chance for the Prime Minister to experience the new Expressway and understand first-hand how it will benefit Kapiti’s economy.

"Our members and businesses have already begun to unlock and realise the opportunities that this Road of National Significance presents, connecting Kapiti to the Capital. We are grateful for the Government’s vision in making this road a reality, after so many years of indecision.

"There is genuine excitement for the new Expressway and the growth it will bring. When Transmission Gully is complete, our local economy will truly be an extension of Wellington City’s.

"The Kapiti Chamber is incredibly excited to host Prime Minister English, and look forward to showing him how forward-focused our local economy is and hearing his vision for New Zealand" says Heather Hutchings, Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair.

The Kapiti Chamber of Commerce is hosting a lunch with Rt Hon Bill English and Hon Nathan Guy tomorrow at Southwards from 12.30pm onwards.

Please book online to secure your place.