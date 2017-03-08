MORE conference tackles how to get more women on leadership path

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 18:20

On International Women’s Day, international leadership coach New Zealander Rebecca Morris launches MORE - a conference promising a no-holds barred look at how to get more women on the leadership path - and keep them there.

MORE is billed as a premier event to be held at The Langham Hotel, Auckland, with action focused sessions from 27th- 28th July, 2017. Inspiring leaders speaking at MORE include keynote Melissa Clark-Reynolds, and men and women leaders from the public and private sectors, who have seen and experienced it all.

Morris says the goal for MORE is to be a change agent for more women in leadership in New Zealand.

"To get more women into leadership we need less angsting about the challenges and more action to leverage the opportunities," says Morris. "MORE is more than a talkfest. We hear about the challenges every day of the week - many of us have experienced them. How we can make the difference is by shifting our mindset and having a clear plan of attack.

"Leonardo da Vinci once said ‘I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough: we must do.’ I believe he is bang on," she says. "The urgency of doing is imperative. We know enough. We know that 16% of women are in senior leadership roles in the corporate sector versus more than 40% in the public sector and that these numbers are not improving. We know that there needs to be more women in executive roles, on boards and part of speaking panels. We know we need to attract and retain women in the workplace and promote similar skills on merit and equal pay scales. Most are willing to make change happen but the gap is in taking action to make the individual and collective changes occur, now. It is not just a women’s problem, it is an individual, organisational and community-wide opportunity."

"The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BeBoldForChange and this global movement is calling on everyone to help make a better working world - a more gender inclusive world," Morris says. "For my part I have established MORE, as I know that this conference will make a difference to those men and women activators who want change to happen.

"It is exciting to have such high calibre New Zealand leaders wanting to speak at MORE in July and feed their advice into attendees’ own plans for their or their team’s futures," she says. "Every element of MORE has been carefully thought through with top quality in mind, so it will be a premier experience for everyone. Bring it on!"

For MORE conference details go to http://paradigmshift.co.nz/morewomenleaders/