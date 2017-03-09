The Waterboy opens funding round

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 08:29

Hamilton-based social enterprise The Waterboy has begun a capital raise this week to help it achieve its mission of breaking down barriers for people getting into sports.

The startup was founded by Thomas Nabbs last year with a focus on rehabilitating the physically disabled, getting those without transport to sports trainings and games, and awarding grants to New Zealanders needing a financial hand to pursue their sport.

A keen sportsman from a young age, Nabbs says he founded The Waterboy because too many people are missing out on the joy and benefits that sport brings, through no fault of their own.

"Physical or mental disability, poverty, lack of confidence, sexuality, race, gender, age: there are so many perceived barriers to getting involved with sport. But they are just perceived barriers, not real ones. The Waterboy is here to prove that any Kiwi can enjoy the benefits of playing sports," he says.

Nabbs’ goals go beyond just introducing people to sport. He takes a holistic approach in regards to the benefits The Waterboy brings to people’s lives.

"The Waterboy’s mission is to change people's lives and to become a flagship for economic change through social enterprise."

To help achieve that mission, The Waterboy has relied on the generosity of New Zealand businesses who can sponsor initiatives or become longer term partners.

The company is now opening a round with a funding cap of $500,000 to help build its team and expand its initiatives across Waikato and New Zealand.

Some of the initiatives planned for 2017 include Homophobia in Sport awareness talks in high schools and funding a decile one school basketball team which will otherwise be forced to forfeit.

Nabbs says backing The Waterboy is not a typical investment.

"We’re looking for businesses and individuals to join our Partners Club and become an instrumental part of The Waterboy business and mission.

"The return on investment of this investment is not financial; it’s societal. Your business will be directly contributing to making New Zealand communities stronger through inclusive sport for everyone.

"This model could be game changing in terms of the way people seek investment and it’s a fantastic public relations opportunity to show your business genuinely cares."

Millennials now constitute the demographic with the largest purchasing power and are more inclined than any other group to buy from brands that invest in social initiatives.

"Investing for reasons other than financial gain makes sense in 2017," says Nabbs.