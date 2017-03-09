Kiwi Chartered Accountants get top award

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 09:30

Sixty-one New Zealand Chartered Accountants are among 144 Chartered Accountants worldwide to be awarded a top accounting honour recognising outstanding service to their profession.

Among the new recipients of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Fellowships are Bancorp Chair Sir John Wells, Smith and Caughey Chair Tony Caughey, professional directors Liz Coutts and Diana Puketapu and World Vision Chair Peter McClure.

They will receive their Fellowships at Chartered Accountants ANZ ceremonies during the year.

"A Fellowship recognises the outstanding achievement and contribution of members to the accounting profession," says Kirsten Patterson, New Zealand Country Head of Chartered Accountants ANZ.

"Our 2016 Fellows highlight the wide-ranging pro-bono work done by members for local community organisations, often drawing on their professional knowledge and experience."

A recent survey shows Chartered Accountants average more than three hours a week volunteering or working pro bono for not-for-profit organisations.

Patterson says Fellowships are especially powerful because they are conferred by fellow Chartered Accountants ANZ members.