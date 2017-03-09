New CE for GrowingNZ

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 09:51

The work of presenting career opportunities in the primary industries will be in new hands this year.

Dr Michelle Glogau took over from Andy Somerville as CE of GrowingNZ in February.

GrowingNZ is an alliance of major players in the primary industries, including industry bodies, education providers and government agencies. It is working to ensure that suitably qualified people are available to help grow New Zealand’s primary industries.

Over the past two years Somerville has developed a strong collaborative approach to engage young people with a compelling message, says Mark Paine, the chairman of the Alliance.

Michelle Glogau was the CEO of BioGro for 8 years, developing it to become New Zealand’s leading organic certifier. She is a Ph.D.-qualified scientist (in Botany) and has also worked in educational services and research roles. She brings experience of working with stakeholders ranging from producers and exporters to regulators and educators.