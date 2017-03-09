ASB appoints Simon Tong to executive team

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 10:44

ASB has announced the appointment of Simon Tong to the role of Executive General Manager Technology, Innovation and Payments. This key position reports directly to Chief Executive Barbara Chapman and is part of ASB’s executive leadership team.

Mr Tong joins ASB from Fairfax Media in New Zealand, one of New Zealand’s largest media organisations, where he held the position of Managing Director for the past three years. In that role, he led a team of around 1,500 people through a period of rapid transformation in the media landscape.

Prior to this, Mr Tong was CEO of Paymark, New Zealand’s largest payments network, between 2006 and 2013.

In his new role, Mr Tong will lead ASB’s Technology, Innovation and Payments division, which is responsible for technology performance, payments and the development of innovative solutions, enhancements and transformational projects to ensure ASB remains one step ahead.

ASB Chief Executive Barbara Chapman said: "As a technologist with a career including more than 18 years of senior management roles in complex, technology-focused organisations, Simon brings a unique combination of skills, industry experience and knowledge to the role. He is a strong people-leader with a proven track record of managing large and dynamic organisations and I know he will be a very good fit with the ASB culture."

Mr Tong said: "I am thrilled to be joining the ASB team during such an exciting period of change for the financial services industry. I believe that my background provides me with a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of ASB. As a customer, my family and I have been delighted with the experience the bank provides and I look forward to contributing to innovative and superior experiences for our customers."

Mr Tong replaces Russell Jones who has moved within ASB to become Executive General Manager of Retail Banking. Mr Tong will commence his new role with ASB on March 27 .