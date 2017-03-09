Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Airways NZ welcomes trans-Tasman aviation industry group

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:56

Airways New Zealand CEO Ed Sims congratulates the founding members of Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) which launched today.

He says, "As a key airline service provider and industry partner, Airways New Zealand welcomes this industry-wide emphasis on increased competition.

"Right now the aviation sector is experiencing a period of unprecedented traffic growth. It's important that we all harness this growth and take a collaborative approach to the capacity, cost and environmental challenges facing our industry."

Last month Airways New Zealand became a founding member of the ATM Policy Institute - an international group of air traffic management (ATM) providers committed to improving the efficiency and performance of ATM through greater market liberalisation.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.