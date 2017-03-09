Airways NZ welcomes trans-Tasman aviation industry group

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:56

Airways New Zealand CEO Ed Sims congratulates the founding members of Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) which launched today.

He says, "As a key airline service provider and industry partner, Airways New Zealand welcomes this industry-wide emphasis on increased competition.

"Right now the aviation sector is experiencing a period of unprecedented traffic growth. It's important that we all harness this growth and take a collaborative approach to the capacity, cost and environmental challenges facing our industry."

Last month Airways New Zealand became a founding member of the ATM Policy Institute - an international group of air traffic management (ATM) providers committed to improving the efficiency and performance of ATM through greater market liberalisation.