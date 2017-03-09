Vodafone customers score a year of NEON

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 12:17

Vodafone has teamed up with NEON to offer customers a 12 month subscription when they sign up to any Unlimited Broadband plan for a 12 or 24 month term.

The partnership gives Vodafone customers access to NEON’s huge range of premium entertainment - including hit TV series Big Little Lies, The Walking Dead, Nashville and Game of Thrones, and blockbuster movies like Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Boss and Zootopia.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "We’re in the midst of a television renaissance with series like Westworld, Fear The Walking Dead and of course Games of Thrones, breathing new life into our world of entertainment and driving year-on-year surges in household data consumption.

"NEON is a premium online streaming service that easily delivers fantastic content direct to your TV, computers, phones and tablets - with new releases constantly added to the mix. It is home to thousands of hours of ad-free, on-demand entertainment, including blockbuster movies, top-rated TV series, fun family viewing and an extensive library collection just waiting to be binge watched," Matt said.

NEON has exclusive content partnerships with entertainment powerhouses like HBO and Disney - meaning premium TV and movie content is delivered to Kiwi consumers swiftly and easily.

Series like the latest Ray Donovan, Fear the Walking Dead and Girls plus upcoming movies like Captain America: Civil War, Independence Day: Resurgence and The Jungle Book are all great examples of this.

With an Unlimited Broadband connection, customers can conveniently access this extensive range of content at home, without worrying about running over their broadband data allowance.

Matt adds, "We’re thrilled to offer our customers a compelling home broadband and entertainment bundle that lets them access what we think is the best on demand content on offer in New Zealand, at their convenience and on us for 12 months".

The 12 months NEON offer is an extension of Vodafone’s long-standing content partnership with SKY. For the extensive list of top quality content available through NEON, please visit https://www.neontv.co.nz/