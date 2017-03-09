Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Australian and NZ airlines to form new aviation industry group

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 13:38

Australia and New Zealand’s major airlines today announced the establishment of a new industry group to advocate and pursue reform on public policy issues that impact the aviation sector and broader economy in the region.

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) will enable Air New Zealand, the Qantas Group, Regional Express Holdings and the Virgin Australia Group to contribute to the policy debate on issues that affect all Australian and New Zealand travellers, including those relating to airports, taxation and fees, access to efficient infrastructure and broader regulatory reform.

A copy of the media release is available at www.a4anz.com

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.