Full electric vehicles introduced in NZ Post courier fleet

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:24

New Zealand Post is delivering even more sustainability per parcel with the first fully electric vehicles entering the PACE network. Vishal Kumar Sami, PACE contractor has done the sums and believes the time is right to start using E-vans for his work. He has obtained two Nissan e-NV200 vans.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have been testing and learning how to get the most efficiency from them. You have to be more mindful of how you drive especially when and where to charge, as there aren't many charging stations available yet However, the payoff with massively reduced fuel costs and Road User Charges will be worth the effort" said Vishal Kumar Sami.

Vishal is working with an importer to trial the next size van once that is available.

The vehicles complement a growing electric vehicle fleet at New Zealand Post. We already have the largest electric vehicle fleet in the country with hundreds of Paxsters due to be rolled out. This, in addition to other low carbon initiatives, will help reduce the carbon footprint of every parcel delivered. Not only does this reduce our environmental impact, but also that of our customers.

New Zealand Post has been at the forefront of low carbon transport with initiatives over many years. These have included driver fuel efficiency, route optimisation, aviation network changes and early adoption of electric vehicles in 2011 with the trial of the Mitsubishi I-MiEV.