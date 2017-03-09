Good TV signs deal with NBCUniversal

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:19

New Zealand’s only fully Kiwi-owned Video On Demand service, Good TV, has today announced a deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution.

As a result of this agreement, approximately 130 hit films from NBCUniversal will be added to Good TV’s content portfolio and available to rent shortly after their theatrical run in movie theatres.

"With the close of the neighbourhood DVD store, it’s been hard for Kiwis to access films they might have missed at the movies. Now we’re bringing that back, and it’s easier than ever," said Good TV Director, Nick Hitchins. "With over 100 films from NBCUniversal to add to our existing library, there's guaranteed to be something for every member of the family. Good TV also offers unique tools for parents to help manage their children’s viewing, whilst bringing all the bells and whistles Video On Demand service users have come to expect."

A wide array of films, from action blockbusters such as Jason Bourne to animated family titles like The Secret Life of Pets, will be available on the Pay-Per-View service from late March.

A typical DVD quality rental cost is $6.99 for new releases, with a premium payable for high-definition delivery.