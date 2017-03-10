Localift partners with AA Smartfuel

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 00:38

Localift is a friend-to-friend lift sharing App making it easy to manage and share the millions of free local lifts occurring every day between people you know.

The app provides an integrated service to share and manage lifts by bringing together key elements of social networks, mapping, messaging and calendars in one place.

Localift, with launch partner AA Smartfuel, makes it simple and safe for family, friends and colleagues to share free lifts:

Lifts for children to and from school, sport and activities

Lifts for employees to support carpooling to work, and for companies to better manage employee lifts between campuses, to airports and more

Lifts for the elderly and people with disabilities to appointments and social engagements

Lifts for young adults to university, social events and sports

Ian Sutcliffe, Director, AA Smartfuel outlines the benefits:

"AA Smartfuel helps millions of New Zealanders save money on fuel. Helping our cardholders save money by sharing lifts is a natural add-on. We are excited to offer AA Smartfuel users 12 months’ free premium use of Localift, saving them $17.88."

Users set up ‘Lift Groups’ among their friends with common lift requirements, carpool to work, rugby training, under 10 netball, school lifts, grandma lifts, etc. Lifts can be requested or offered depending on whether the user is driving or needs help.

Members of Localift can also organise lifts on behalf of others, typically children or people with disabilities. In addition, lLive tracking lets friends and family follow lifts and know when to expect children, family and friends at home or other destinations.

"Localift brings you the best of familiar ride-hailing Apps and makes it simple to offer and request lifts from friends and colleagues," says Krystyna Weston, Co-Founder Localift. "No more texting and messaging to work out who can drive when. Localift just makes it easy."

AA Smartfuel is the natural partner for Localift to bring trusted lift sharing to all New Zealanders. Whether you live in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington or anywhere from Cape Reinga to Bluff, if you have friends in your phone or Facebook you can share lifts using Localift.

Localift is available in the iTunes and Google Play app stores.