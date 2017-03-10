Sharp deals on the cards in secondhand car market

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 09:03

A quiet February, however the large number of import cars on the way indicates a high level of confidence from the industry. This could also mean a bonus for consumers as high stock levels drive sharp pricing deals.

February 2017 showed the lowest number of total transactions since January 2016 after a comparatively buoyant January 2017. The overall 2.18% reduction year on year is partly due to the extra day in February 2016, however the fall in public to public and dealer to public sales were down more than can be attributed to this.

What is not slowing down is supply, with the highest February since Turners started recording new imports entering the country… higher than even 2015 and 2016 which were record years in their own right. This level of supply shows confidence from the industry, and points towards a strong year for sales coming up.

The abundance of new imports entering the country is also good news for people looking to buy cars… the additional range and choice makes it easy to find a car, and high stock levels could mean sharp prices for consumers.